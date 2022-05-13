All set for Chilimjusht festival in Kalash Valley

CHITRAL: The foreign tourists continue to arrive in Lower Chitral as all arrangements have been finalised to celebrate the Chilimjusht festival in the three Kalash valleys from May 13 to 17.

The spring festival of Chilimjusht or Joshi kicks off at the three Kalash valleys of Bamburet, Birir and Rambur in Lower Chitral every year simultaneously.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the aegis of the Tourism Department and the district administration of Chitral have finalised all arrangements for the event to facilitate tourists.

The festival would kick off with ‘Milk Day’ in which Kalash people offer milk that had been saved for 10 days prior to the occasion.

The festival is the most important event of the Kalash people as it signifies the end of chilling cold in the mountainous region and the people celebrate the arrival of spring and summer seasons.

The Kalash people make arrangements for taking their herds to the summer pastures. Small kids wear new clothes and they are baptized. The ceremony of baptism of kids is called Pich Injek while a young man sprinkles milk on the newborns and their mothers.

The people celebrate the festival while dancing to traditional music and drum beats. They thank god Goshidai as they believe it protects their herds during the spring and summer seasons.

Young girls and boys sing and dance in groups in the community halls. Houses are decorated and the Kalash people wear new clothes that are specifically prepared for the occasion. The main feature of the festival is the selection of life partners for unmarried boys and girls.

Situated about 45 kilometres away from Chitral town, the Kalash people attract the world for their unique culture and religion.

They are the major attraction for tourists in the region despite their dwindling population. Though the Kalash people celebrate various festivals, Chilimjusht is the most popular among all. Thousands of tourists throng the valleys every year to enjoy the event. Many foreign tourists and their families have already arrived in Chitral to enjoy Chilimjusht. They would stay for several days to enjoy the local culture, traditions, tourist attractions and festival in the scenic valleys of the district.