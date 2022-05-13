Pakistan team to leave for Australia on August 30 for over-60 World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s over-60 cricket team will leave for Australia on August 30 to participate in the Inaugural Over 60 World Cup to be held in Brisbane from September 2 to 15.

This was stated in a Press Release by Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association.

Over-50 World Cups were held in Sydney in 2018 and in Cape Town in 2020. Pakistan is going to host the inaugural Over-40 World Cup in Karachi in September next year.

Fawad said 12 teams will participate in the over-60 World Cup in Brisbane. They are Pakistan, Australia, New Zealand, India, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Canada, USA, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Wales and Rest of World.

Matches will be of 45 overs each innings.

Fawad said over-60 team selection is in final stages and the team will be announced very soon.

Quetta Gladiators are the main sponsors of the Pakistan team.