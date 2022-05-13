Federal minister assures CM of resolving power issues in Sindh

Federal Power Minister Khurram Dastagir called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday to discuss the issue of prolonged load-shedding in the rural areas of the province.

The meeting was held here at the CM House. Shah told the federal minister that there were two serious issues in the rural areas of the province. “On the one hand there is power outage for over 12 hours in a day and on the other hand, inflated bills are issued to the people,” he said and urged Dastagir to issue necessary directives to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) to resolve the matter.

The federal minister assured the CM that both the issues would be resolved on a priority basis. In the first phase, the duration of load-shedding would be reduced and in the second stage it would be eliminated but it would take a little time, he maintained.

Dastagir also said that he would talk to the Hesco and Sepco authorities to make proper arrangements for meter reading and issue the power bills accordingly. The CM also took up the problem of load-shedding in Karachi with the minister who said that he was holding a meeting with the K-Electric administration and would issue them necessary directives for improvement of their services. The CM thanked the federal minister for visiting him and presented him a Sindhi cap and Ajrak.