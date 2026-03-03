Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman lands behind bars second time in 72 hours

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has been taken into custody for the second time in 72 hours.

On Sunday, March 1, Us Weekly confirmed that the 49-year-old musician was accused of barging into a home and smoking a cigarette on a couch inside the living room in Windham, New Hampshire.

After the complaint was filed, the Windham Police Department did not only arrest him; they also charged him with burglary, breach of bail, and two counts of criminal mischief on Monday, March 2.

The Burlesque actress’ son was summoned at the Salem District Court and ordered to remain in arrest as a preventive measure.

The Windham Police Department shared with the same outlet, “On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the Windham Police Department responded to a report of a residential break-in involving forced entry.”

“Officers arrived on scene and located an individual inside the residence who did not have permission to be there and had forcibly entered the home. The subject was taken into custody without incident,” the statement said.

Notably, the latest arrest occurred after Elijah’s Friday, February 27 detention in Concord, New Hampshire, which is close to Windham.

He created chaos at St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. local time and was charged with two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and criminal trespassing after detention, reported by TMZ.

Before his release on personal recognizance bail, Elijah underwent the booking procedure at the Merrimack County Jail.

It is worth mentioning that the agreement freed him from paying any bail but came with an obligation to appear at future court dates.

Cher welcomed Elijah Blue Allman with her late second husband, Gregg Allman, on July 10, 1976.