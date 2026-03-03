Kelly Osbourne reminded of her attacks on Prince Harry as she asks for empathy
Kelly Osbourne had attacked Prince Harry during an interview in 2023
Kelly Osbourne has been reminded of her attacks on Prince Harry after she condemned trolls for shaming her changing appearance.
"Kelly Osbourne is asking for empathy during a difficult time in her life when she had none for Prince Harry," said a royal fan when after she shared a statement on Instagram.
Some people shared screenshots of Kelly's 2023 remarks about Prince Harry when she was asked about her views about the Duke of Sussex.
Speaking about King Charles second son, had said, "I think Harry's a F**** TT. He's whining. complaining, woe is me. I'm the only one who's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard. Everybody's f**** life is hard.
She was targeted after Keely and her mom Sharon on February 28, gave an emotional speech about Ozzy at the BRIT Awards after the Black Sabbath frontman was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
In her Instagram statement Kelly said, "There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love the most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have never responded to Kelly's remarks made against the Duke of Sussex.
The royal couple moved to California after they stepped down as working members of the British royal family in 2020.
