Prince William 'already king unofficially' amid Charles abdication plans

King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months

Prince William is ‘already king unofficially’, a royal expert has claimed amid his father Charles abdication plans.

In his latest piece for substack, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed this besides saying, “King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year.”

He said there is growing acknowledgment that the Prince of Wales is already functioning as a monarch-in-waiting in everything but title.

Prince William’s steady public presence, diplomatic engagements, and firm approach to family dynamics have quietly reinforced that perception.

A longtime aide claims, “In many ways, he’s already king unofficially. The institution is preparing emotionally, even if the paperwork hasn’t caught up.”

However, the close confidant said the strategy is not ‘dramatic abdication’. It is controlled evolution.

Moreover, a former palace adviser says, “The monarchy survives because it adapts before it has to. If there’s a handover, it won’t feel like surrender. It will feel inevitable.”

Earlier, Rob claimed that King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

According to Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed that King Charles health is set to be official reason, however, they said “the real strategy is protecting the crown.”

But, the royal sources said King Charles is determined to control the narrative of his reign’s final chapter.