Princess dies at 73 after 'long illness'

Princess Donata of Prussia has died at the age o 73 following a "long illness", her family said.

The House of Hohenzollern, Germany's former royal family, shared an official statement expressing their "deep sorrow" .

Hello! reported that the Princess, who was the great-granddaughter of Wilhelm II, the last German Emperor, was known for her work in sports journalism, covering the Olympic Games and working as editor-in-chief of the Pferd & Sport magazine for decades.

Princess Donata was born in Bonn on December 24, 1952, with two younger brothers. She spent her final months in Salzhausen, a municipality in Lower Saxony.

Princess Donata's heritage connected several important royal dynasties from around the world.

She was the daughter of Wilhelm Charles, Prince of Prussia and Grand Master of the Order of St. John, and Kira Kirillovna of Russia, granddaughter of Tsar Alexander II of Russia and a member of the House of Romanov.

She was also known as the Duchess of Oldenburg.