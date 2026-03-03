Princess dies at 73 after 'long illness'
The death of Princess Donata of Prussia was announced by Germany's former royal family
Princess Donata of Prussia has died at the age o 73 following a "long illness", her family said.
The House of Hohenzollern, Germany's former royal family, shared an official statement expressing their "deep sorrow" .
Hello! reported that the Princess, who was the great-granddaughter of Wilhelm II, the last German Emperor, was known for her work in sports journalism, covering the Olympic Games and working as editor-in-chief of the Pferd & Sport magazine for decades.
Princess Donata was born in Bonn on December 24, 1952, with two younger brothers. She spent her final months in Salzhausen, a municipality in Lower Saxony.
Princess Donata's heritage connected several important royal dynasties from around the world.
She was the daughter of Wilhelm Charles, Prince of Prussia and Grand Master of the Order of St. John, and Kira Kirillovna of Russia, granddaughter of Tsar Alexander II of Russia and a member of the House of Romanov.
She was also known as the Duchess of Oldenburg.
-
Kate Middleton sends powerful message to King Charles amid olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark major milestone with powerful message
-
Prince William 'already king unofficially' amid Charles abdication plans
-
Prince Harry’s claims about Prince William fight get exposed: ‘The truth is different’
-
King Charles’ working himself ‘into an early grave’ as calamity threatens monarchy: ‘He’s losing allies’
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are wondering about Andrew, Sarah’s history: ‘How can they be so stupid’
-
Royal Family vs Taxpayers: Andrew’s donation to Virginia Giuffre’s charity as MP questions
-
Prince William, Prince Harry future spilt by famous psychic