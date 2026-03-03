Photo: Timothée Chalamet reveals one thing that influenced his acting career.

Timothée Chalamet has reflected upon how his passion for professional wrestling directed him towards acting.

The actor answered the query while addressing the audience during an interview with Variety.

When someone from the audience asked about whether wrestling had a significant impact on his acting skills, Timothée explained, “Growing up, I wanted to be an athlete, I just didn’t have the skill, the body, the physique, the speed."

"WWE and professional wrestling was somewhere in the middle. It was athletes, but with showmanship and storytelling. It’s planned. It’s scripted. It’s fake, some people say, but the blows are real. The bruises are real. So it’s hugely inspirational."

The actor opened up about the theatrical elements of wrestling and how those charismatic personas left a lasting impression on him.

"And not to get too pretentious, but in a Greek theater setting, the archetypes these guys represent."

He also revealed his favorite wrestler.

"I loved a wrestler called the Boogeyman, and he was archetypally nightmarish. It can be kind of cheesy sometimes, but when you’re a teenager, things imprint on your brain more than they do later in life. We were watching Kevin Nash’s entrance video backstage today, because he did ‘Magic Mike’ with Kevin Nash, being sexy men," the actor added.

Chalamet also shared that there is always a storytelling power behind wrestling and why it continues to resonate with audiences.

"It’s of the people, no matter how cheesy that sounds. It’s deeply archetypal storytelling. It’s war of the worlds, and it’s not told in a pretentious manner. It’s not about cinematic shots, but it gets to a core. There’s nothing like WWE, man. They should pay me for saying this," Chalamet concluded.