‘Mouse Utopia’ collapse shows the need for space colonies, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has frequently referenced the “Mouse Utopia”- specifically- John Calhoun’s Universe 25 experiment-to illustrate his concerns about the long-term survival of human civilization.

The 54-year-old argues that the challenge and expansion provided by space colonies are vital as humanity faces an eventual collapse.

The Universe 25 study (1968-1972) created a mouse utopia designed to support thousands. However, once the population peaked at 2,200 behavior collapsed: males became aggressive or withdrawn, and females abandoned their young. This behavioural sink could help humanity avoid as US birth rates hit a record low of 1.6 children per woman in 2024.

In this connection, Musk said: “Expanding to the stars avoids the risk of a mouse utopian behavioral sink.”

The post sparked intriguing comments; as one user wrote, “Expanding to the stars' pure mouse utopia mindset. 100% peak vintage beautiful ones.”

The second user wrote: “The Mouse Utopia study had no replications, either internal or external. In fact it’s even worse than that, he ran 24 hour “universes” first all with different conditions, some with arts instead of mice and stopped them all early."

Nonetheless, the Mouse Utopia experiment serves as a stark warning. Modern civilization is a closed system that is currently failing, as recent studies show when a species has all its physical needs but lacks room for expansion, it inevitably collapses.