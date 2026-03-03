Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark major milestone with powerful message

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce bold new vision for 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked a significant milestone in their charitable work.

On behalf of their brand, Archewell Philanthropies, the royal couple appeared in a recorded video message during the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan admitted that they're "incredibly proud" to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.

The video message begins with Harry stating that they believe the "right for civil rights didn't end at the doorstep of the digital world. it begins there."



Reflecting on the initiative's launch, Meghan Markle said, "we are incredibly proud of our partnership with NAACP and what this award represents, that civil rights must evolve as fast as the technology that threatens them."

As this year's honour went to Dr Mary Anne Franks for her "inspiring" groundbreaking work as a legal scholar and author of Fearless Speech, Prince Harry said, "When powerful people and powerful platforms claim to champion free speech, whose freedom are they actually protecting?"

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their honour to be announcing the prize and shared their "congratulations" to Dr Mary Anne Franks.

It is pertinent to mention that the message was shared on behalf of the couple's Archewell Foundation, which was renamed as Archewell Philanthropies previously.

At the time, the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan stated, "After five beautiful years, the Archewell Foundation is becoming Archewell Philanthropies. This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavors as a family."

"This next chapter allows Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to broaden their global philanthropic efforts as a family, with meaningful reach and maximum impact, grounded in the same values, partnerships, and their commitment to show up and do good," they added.