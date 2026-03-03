Plane crashes into icy Hudson River near New York, two survive

A small plane crashed into New York’s Hudson River on Tuesday night, with dramatic images showing the plane slowly sinking into the freezing water.

Two people were on board the Cessna 172 when it went down shortly after 8pm, east of New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County, according to the New York Post.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as the small aircraft came down near Newburgh. Governor Kathy Hochul said the plane had attempted an ice landing before crashing into the river.

The pilot and a passenger managed to safely escape the wreckage and swim to shore. Both were treated at the scene and later taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say they are expected to make a full recovery.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into what caused the crash. Meanwhile, Coast Guard teams are working to recover the aircraft from the river after it was seen partially submerged in the icy waters.

The incident comes less than a year after a deadly helicopter crash on the Hudson claimed six lives.

In April 2025, a Bell 206 operated by New York Helicopter plunged into the river after its propeller reportedly broke off in the air.

Among those killed were Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife and three children, along with pilot Sean Johnson, per The Mirror.