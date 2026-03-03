Plane crashes into icy Hudson River near New York, two survive
The FAA has launched an investigation into what led to the crash
A small plane crashed into New York’s Hudson River on Tuesday night, with dramatic images showing the plane slowly sinking into the freezing water.
Two people were on board the Cessna 172 when it went down shortly after 8pm, east of New York Stewart International Airport in Orange County, according to the New York Post.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene as the small aircraft came down near Newburgh. Governor Kathy Hochul said the plane had attempted an ice landing before crashing into the river.
The pilot and a passenger managed to safely escape the wreckage and swim to shore. Both were treated at the scene and later taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Officials say they are expected to make a full recovery.
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into what caused the crash. Meanwhile, Coast Guard teams are working to recover the aircraft from the river after it was seen partially submerged in the icy waters.
The incident comes less than a year after a deadly helicopter crash on the Hudson claimed six lives.
In April 2025, a Bell 206 operated by New York Helicopter plunged into the river after its propeller reportedly broke off in the air.
Among those killed were Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife and three children, along with pilot Sean Johnson, per The Mirror.
-
Global oil, gas shipping costs soar as Iran warns of Strait of Hormuz closure
-
Cristiano Ronaldo flees Saudi: €61m private jet hits Madrid amid Middle East turmoil
-
From aspirin to cream: White House links President Trump’s neck rash to ‘preventative’ skin treatment
-
British Columbia daylight saving ends as province adopts permanent time
-
Kim Jong Un’s future under speculation: could his daughter lead North Korea?
-
Nancy Mace under investigation by House Ethics Panel for alleged overcharges
-
Lauren Boebert gets yelled at by Hillary Clinton over leaked photo during Epstein deposition
-
Is it a full moon tonight? NASA says blood moon will light up Canada