FBI hunts for another high-profile missing case after Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Researcher goes missing as police expand search on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

Nancy Guthrie, mom of Savannah Guthrie, is still missing. Yet amid the frantic search for the 84-year-old, another high-profile disappearance case emerged.



This time it is related to a veteran working on laboratories linked to high-level defense tech. His name is William Neil McCasland.

William Neil McCasland

A retired US Air Force general, who was last seen in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the rate of disappearance is reportedly concerning.

A search for him is ongoing as the FBI is helping in the hunt, but the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation, Daily Mail reported.

‘The FBI Albuquerque Field Office is involved in this investigation, as it is standard practice for the FBI to assist our local law enforcement partners if we have a tool, tactic, or technique that could benefit their investigations,’ a spokesperson said.

‘The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is leading this investigation.’

On top of this, McCasland has medical conditions, so a Silver Alert—a public notification system used to locate missing seniors or individuals with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other medical conditions—has been issued by the sheriff's office.

"Due to his medical issues, law enforcement is concerned for his safety," the officer said.

McCasland in the past has headed both the Phillips Research Site and the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson in Ohio.

He is 68.