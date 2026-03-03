Prince Harry secretly reaches out to King Charles, William amid Andrew scandal?
King Charles is preparing to offer Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge residence to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has secretly reached out to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid uncle Andrew crisis.
The claims have been made by royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to the Mirror.
Following Meghan and Harry’s recent visit to Jordan, the author believes in light of the recent scandals surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it’s highly likely Harry has spoken with his family, adding that the duke would welcome increased contact.
Ingrid Seward claims, “I do feel a desire from Harry for a rapprochement, because I’m absolutely certain Harry will have contacted his brother about the Andrew situation.”
“Whether they have spoken, though… that is a different matter. But I’m sure he has contacted William and his father to express huge sympathy for what’s going on and has tried to keep in touch.”
The Andrew situation has created a sort of olive branch for Harry, “undoubtedly”, the expert believes.
Meanwhile, there are also claims King Charles is preparing to offer Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge residence to Harry and Meghan Markle after evicting his younger brother from the property.
King Charles is understood to be keen on reconciling with Harry, following the rift believed to have emerged after he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to California in 2020.
-
Kate Middleton sends powerful message to King Charles amid olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mark major milestone with powerful message
-
Prince William 'already king unofficially' amid Charles abdication plans
-
Prince Harry’s claims about Prince William fight get exposed: ‘The truth is different’
-
King Charles’ working himself ‘into an early grave’ as calamity threatens monarchy: ‘He’s losing allies’
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie are wondering about Andrew, Sarah’s history: ‘How can they be so stupid’
-
Royal Family vs Taxpayers: Andrew’s donation to Virginia Giuffre’s charity as MP questions
-
Prince William, Prince Harry future spilt by famous psychic