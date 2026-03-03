Prince Harry secretly reaches out to King Charles, William amid Andrew scandal?

Andrew situation has created a sort of olive branch for Harry, “undoubtedly”,

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry has secretly reached out to his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William amid uncle Andrew crisis.

The claims have been made by royal expert Ingrid Seward while speaking to the Mirror.

Following Meghan and Harry’s recent visit to Jordan, the author believes in light of the recent scandals surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, it’s highly likely Harry has spoken with his family, adding that the duke would welcome increased contact.

Ingrid Seward claims, “I do feel a desire from Harry for a rapprochement, because I’m absolutely certain Harry will have contacted his brother about the Andrew situation.”

“Whether they have spoken, though… that is a different matter. But I’m sure he has contacted William and his father to express huge sympathy for what’s going on and has tried to keep in touch.”

The Andrew situation has created a sort of olive branch for Harry, “undoubtedly”, the expert believes.

Meanwhile, there are also claims King Charles is preparing to offer Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former Royal Lodge residence to Harry and Meghan Markle after evicting his younger brother from the property.

King Charles is understood to be keen on reconciling with Harry, following the rift believed to have emerged after he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to California in 2020.