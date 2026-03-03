Kate Middleton sends powerful message to King Charles amid olive branch to Meghan Markle, Harry

“Kate’s not thrilled, and that’s putting it mildly"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has let her father-in-law King Charles know her feelings on Meghan Markle’s return to Britain with husband Prince Harry.

As per media reports, the California-based royal couple are planning to return to Britain for Invictus Games event in July this year and King Charles is also 'considering huge olive branch' to them.

A royal expert has quoted an insider that King Charles "wants unity".

However, Kate and her husband Prince William are not looking forward to Meghan and Harry returning to the UK.

The Closer, citing the insiders, has reported, “Kate’s not thrilled, and that’s putting it mildly. She feels there are lines that, once crossed, can’t simply be erased.”

The royal sources told the outlet, "The betrayals committed by Harry in those revelations in [his memoir] Spare still burn. In Kate’s view, publicly criticising the institution on global platforms did real damage. She believes that kind of exposure chipped away at public trust.”

Kate Middleton, the insider said, thinks repeated public criticism from inside the family is destabilizing the institution.

“It undermines the Crown at its core, and at this already very delicate time for the royals with the arrest of Andrew, William and Kate are dead against the return of the Sussexes,” the close confidant said.

In Kate and William’s view, a Sussex return would cause “more instability, not less.”