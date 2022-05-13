Rs1.05bn cheques distributed

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore organised a cheque distribution ceremony on Thursday to give away cheques worth Rs1.05billion to the affectees of different scams. Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal was chief guest on this occasion. Director General NAB Lahore along with other senior officers, affectees and some government officials also attended the ceremony.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal while addressing the ceremony termed the accountability process as a herculean task and said that a strong institution would be in better position to stamp out the corruption from society. He further said that NAB has recovered Rs864 billion since its inception, whereas, under his tenure as Chairman NAB the Bureau has, so far, recovered Rs584 billion. He said that NAB has distributed more than Rs50 billion among the affectees of different housing societies. NAB can’t even imagine to touch public money kept in its custody, moreover, NAB also remains fully concerned with ensuring self-respect of every citizens. Addressing the affectees, Chairman NAB said that NAB duly recognises the difference between Government and the State. He remarked that NAB has all its loyalties with the State of Pakistan.

Talking about the illegal Housing Societies functional in towns, he said that approximately 86 percent Housing Societies were found as illegal. He advised the public to be more cautious while booking any plot, flat or house for them. He denied the allegations of political engineering being associated with NAB by stating that NAB is merely mandated to eliminate the menace of corruption.