JI warns govt against building trade ties with India

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned the government against building trade ties with India without solving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiri Muslims.
“The issue of trade with India was even more ideological than the financial one. The nation will not allow the government to develop love bound with New Delhi at the cost of Kashmiri blood and plight of Pakistani farmers,” he told the JI Kissan Board delegation which called on him at Mansoora on Thursday. Led by President JI Kissan Board, Shaukat Ali Chaddar, the farmers briefed Sirajul Haq about the water shortage issue in Punjab and Sindh, the economic losses that the farmers could incur in case of the resumption of trade with India and other issues related to agriculture. Sirajul Haq demanded the government withdraw GST imposed by the former government on agriculture inputs, decrease the prices of fertilizers and provide electricity to farmers at promised rate of Rs5.85 per unit. The govt, he said, should ensure interest-free loans for growers and livestock farmers. “The govt must end riba in light of Federal Shariah Court decision in all sectors”.
He the Pakistani farmers were unable to compete the Indian farmers in prevailing circumstances when they were provided costly seed, water and other agriculture inputs. It was tantamount to destroy the economy of Pakistani growers in case Islamabad allowed import of vegetables and other food items from India, he said.
LAHORE:The 177th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences was held here...
LAHORE:Dr Safdar Ali Malik, noted radiologist and Old Ravian, has handed over a cheque of Rs one million to Mian...
LAHORE:A man was killed when an LPG cylinder exploded in a gas refilling shop in Awan Market Ferozepur Road here on...
LAHORE:Short Stories Film Director Mehroz Amin and renowned poet Abbas Tabish called on Director General Sports Punjab...
LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau Lahore organised a cheque distribution ceremony on Thursday to give away...
LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the divisional commissioners to take immediate steps to...
Comments