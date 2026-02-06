Rebecca Ferguson gets honest about having first kid with 22 year older man

Rebecca Ferguson talks having first kid with much older man

Rebecca Ferguson is opening up about having her first child with a man 22 years older than her.

Rebecca had her son with Isac in her 20s with then-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg, a holistic therapist who was then 45.

But the Dune actress wasn’t negatively impacted by the age difference.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I was very young, but I started working at 15… I was thrown into the deep end of work, maturity and responsibility."

However, the relationship ended in 2015 after six years.

The Mission: Impossible star then went on to marry her current husband Rory St. Clair Gainer, 35, in 2018 and the couple share seven-year-old daughter Saga.

The actress went on to talk about doing her own stunts for the Mission: Impossible films, even during her pregnancy.

"I would be fighting, and then I'd run off and vom in a big bag somewhere, have a mint, then run back in," she recalled.

"He comes with this… purpose. He's a boy who just loves playing, and offers up a safe and professional set. That's a really good balance [of qualities] to make you want to try new things,"

She added, "I was scared of heights, but you always have someone to jump in and take over, which means you can push yourself a little bit more – because at the last second you can always go, 'Nope!'"

Rebecca Ferguson will soon be seen in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.