Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship with a child sex offender turns his future murkier

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has found himself on his nephew’s bad side, so much so that reports suggest there is no goodwill in Prince William’s eyes towards his uncle.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also highlighted the extent of the heir’s anger towards this disgraced member of his family who is ‘obliterating’ the monarchy’s good work with his sordid associations.

She spoke to Fox News Digital while delivering her verdict and accused Andrew of making the monarchy ‘venerable’ now that his attempts to unknowingly obliterate the monarchy’s good work, are collected in a three million page document within the Department of Justice website.

However, King Charles had a different plan for his brother, according to the expert he “had wanted to keep his brother close by. However, I believe William will put his foot down and prevent his uncle from moving so close to his family.”

“Meanwhile, Andrew — under renewed scrutiny — continues to maintain his innocence as the Department of Justice drip-feeds uncomfortable, tawdry images related to him,” she said before signing off.

“Andrew remains defiant, digging in his heels. There is little King Charles can do at this point other than urge his brother to testify before U.S. Congress or push him further into exile abroad.”

For those unversed, this comes just as the second wave of files were released featuring Andrew in a compromising position on his hands and knees, albeit clothed on top of a young woman whose face has been redacted for privacy.

The picture contained four POV shots of the same pose, a few where Andrew is looking at the camera, then at the girl in question and also one where he is looking off into the distance, all with his hands on her abdomen.

But that is not all. There were even emails released that talked of the actual extent of his relationship with the known financier and convicted sex offender.