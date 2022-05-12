Maryam to be provided with VIP security

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has allowed VIP security to PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz, local media reported on Wednesday.

State security has been provided to Maryam Nawaz on the recommendation of the committee of the Interior Ministry. The security squad will include personnel from Rangers and police. According to the media reports, security will be provided in all the residences of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. This decision was taken after a threat assessment committee was formed in the Interior Ministry, which decided to provide state security to Maryam Nawaz as the PMLN vice president. The Interior Ministry will provide the Rangers personnel for the security of Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Meanwhile, the regional police will provide her security wherever she moves.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry slammed the government for providing Maryam Nawaz state security when she was out on bail and was convicted by courts. He also raised questions on state television spending a huge amount of money to cover the public rally of Maryam Nawaz in Swabi. He asked why the state television is giving coverage and spending money on the coverage of a convict.