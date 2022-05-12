Twitter, FB: Fake account impersonating ex-CJP Khosa, says FIA

ISLAMABAD: Secretary to former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has said that Justice Khosa does not have, and never had, any account on Twitter or Facebook. In a statement, the secretary said that any tweet or post on those or any other social media platform attributed to him is, therefore, absolutely fake.

Later, the Federal Investigating Agency’s Cybercrime Wing said in a tweet that a fake Twitter account @ASKKhosa is impersonating Justice Khosa. “FIA Cyber Crime is in process of formally reporting this fake account to Twitter.”