Number of COVID-19 patients from ICT on the rise

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory is on the rise as in the last 10 days, another 68 individuals have been confirmed positive for the illness from the federal capital while the virus claimed one more life taking the death toll from ICT to 1,024.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 is also on the rise. On Tuesday, there were 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital. Some 10 days back, on April 30 this year, the number of active cases from ICT was recorded as 68.

It is worth mentioning here that in the Rawalpindi district, only 10 new patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days while the virus has claimed no life from the district in May so far.

In the last three weeks in April this year, as many as 82 COVID-19 cases were reported from ICT at an average of 27 cases per week though the number is on the rise for the last one-and-a-half week.

District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has already expressed to ‘The News’ that the weekly positivity of COVID-19 in ICT is on the rise while the National Institute of Health has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 on Monday. According to the NIH, the new sub-variant is causing the increasing number of cases in different countries.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that to date, a total of 135,246 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 134,140 patients have recovered.

Meanwhile, a total of 43,057 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rawalpindi district so far of which 41,714 patients have achieved a cure while 1,333 patients have lost their lives due to the illness.

According to the district health department, there were 10 active cases of the illness in the district and all these patients were in home isolation.