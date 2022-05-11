Physician gets prestigious award

PESHAWAR: The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (RCPS) United Kingdom has awarded a noted gastroenterologist Prof AAmir Ghafoor as PACES Champion 2021 and the best examiner in the world.

It happened for the first time in the 400 years history of the Royal College that a Pakistani doctor has been given this award. In a felicitation letter, Dr Ken Dagg, Medical Director for Assessment MRCP (UK) Dr Donald Farquhar, International Medical Director for Assessment Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians, acknowledged that Prof AAmir Ghafoor had undertaken all the preliminary work to make the Factfinder and Pathfinder successful.

It was a time when most of the senior faculty members disappeared and never came to the hospital fearing that they might contract the virus, Prof AAmir Ghafoor led a team of doctors, nurses and paramedics from the front and saved thousands of precious human lives.

At that time LRH was in headlines due to poor covid strategy and heavy losses of patients from the coronavirus. The doctors of all specialties in LRH played a key role and provided the best available services to the Covid patients.