Photo: The Kardashians planning Britney Spears' big comeback with major offer post DUI arrest

The Kardashians reportedly have extending a helping hand to the troubled Britney Spears.

As fans will be aware, the “Princess of Pop” was recently arrested for driving under the influence on 4th March 2026.

Advertisement

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” an insider tipped.

Now, a new report of Star Magazine suggested that the Kardashians have come to the rescue of Britney and want to leverage her superstar power.

Reportedly, the reality TV icons believe signing up for their Hulu series could give Spears more routine eventually making her more grounded.

“It would be totally safe, they would never allow her to look bad,” insisted the source.

By joining forces with the world's most famous "momager" and her daughters, the insider also addressed that hope is that Britney can reclaim her narrative.

“If Britney is willing to let the Kardashians take charge, they can help her reinvent herself,” she concluded.

It is noteworthy that Kim Kardashian gushed about the songbird while spilling the beans on their sleepover from November 2025 while appearing on her sibling's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast.

“She is just a doll. She’s like the sweetest, sweetest girl,” the mother of four said.

“She wanted to come over and we hung [out],” she added.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian chimed in to rave, “She’s the nicest.”