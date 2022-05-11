Ex-Gitmo detainee on trial in France

PARIS: An Algerian preacher who spent eight years in the US-run Guantanamo prison went on trial in France on Tuesday for allegedly encouraging several young men to join the Islamic State group.
Saber Lahmar, a 52-year-old Algerian released by the US in 2008 and taken in afterwards by France, has been charged with encouraging jihadists to head to Iraq and Syria to fight for the extremist group in 2015.
Speaking mostly in Arabic at the start of his trial in Paris, Lahmar denied having links to Islamist groups in France and suggested he was being persecuted because of his religion.
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli authorities demolished a residential building in annexed east al-Quds on Tuesday, leaving 35...
GENEVA: China’s zero-Covid strategy to defeat the pandemic is not sustainable, the World Health Organisation’s...
DUBAI: Food delivery drivers in the UAE went on strike on Tuesday to demand better pay, the second such incident this...
MANILA: The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos cemented a landslide presidential election victory on...
NEW DELHI: Authorities in New Delhi stopped a demolition drive in a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood after hundreds of...
WASHINGTON/KABUL: The United States will take steps to increase pressure on Afghanistan’s Taliban government to...
Comments