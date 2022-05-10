 
May 10, 2022
Three security guards shot dead at Philippine polling station

By AFP
May 10, 2022

DAVAO, Philippines: Three security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a restive southern region of the Philippines, police said, as millions of Filipinos voted in national elections. Elections are a traditionally volatile time in a country with lax gun laws and a violent political culture, but police said this season had been comparatively peaceful.

