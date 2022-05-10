 
close
Tuesday May 10, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Eight Turkish citizens kidnapped by gang in Haiti

By AFP
May 10, 2022

PORT-AU-PRINCE: Eight Turkish citizens were kidnapped while travelling by bus in Haiti, the Turkish consul said on Monday, as the Caribbean country struggles with a surge of attacks by increasingly powerful gangs. The group were taken hostage on Sunday as they drove to the capital Port-au-Prince from the neighboring Dominican Republic, consul Hugues Josue told AFP.

Comments