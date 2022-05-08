New US envoy to arrive next week

ISLAMABAD: New US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome will arrive here next week to assume his charge.

Donald Blome is the first full-fledged ambassador of the United States to Pakistan after the gap of four years. David Hale was the last career US ambassador who relinquished charge in August 2018.

Meanwhile, diplomatic community has taken exception to the assertions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan asking the Pakistani immigrants to stage demonstrations and protest against their own country fellows who are siding with the incumbent government.

They have also expressed concern over inciting violence and making reference to the civil war and bloody clashes in wake of upcoming protest march against the government.

The diplomatic sources told The News that Imran Khan’s address to the overseas Pakistanis has perturbed the diplomats as he called on them to participate in social media campaigns to spread awareness about the alleged conspiracy to oust his government.