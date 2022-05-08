Couple, minor girl shot dead

TIMERGARA: A couple and a minor girl were killed in Sacha village of Khall tehsil in Lower Dir district, officials said on Saturday. According to a police report, a man and a woman along with a six years old girl were shot dead in Sacha village when they were on their way back home early in the morning. The slain person was identified as Imranullah, 24, a resident of Mian Killay of Munda tehsil. “When the husband found her wife missing from home till late in the night he ambushed and opened indiscriminate fire on the car, carrying her back home along with her six years old daughter from an unknown location,” said a police official.