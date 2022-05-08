Son, grandson of JUP leader die in accident

LAHORE : Young son and grandson of Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) Lahore UC-204 President Khalid Mehmood Seth, who died in a traffic accident on Shami Road on Friday night, were laid to rest at a local graveyard Saturday evening.

Khalid Mehmood’s son Abdul Rehman Jami 35 was riding a bike with his two sons aged 12 and 7, when they were hit by a car. As a result Abdul Rehman Jami and his seven-year-old son died on the spot while the elder son received injuries.

The funeral prayers were led by JUP vice-president Qari Zawwar Bahadur and attended by large number of party leaders and relatives including Hafiz Naseer Ahmad Noorani, Maulana Saleem Awan, Rasheed Ahmad Rizvi, Mufti Jamil Rizvi, Haji Shaukat Ali Qadri, Arshad Mehr, Pir Munir Ahmad Qadri and PMLN leader Mian Nauman and large number of workers.

JUP president Dr Abul Khair Zubair and other leaders expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Khalid Mahmood’s son and grandson, terming it a great loss and praying that Almighty Allah rest the departed souls in Jannah and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.