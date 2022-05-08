Restoration of green belts, fountains ordered

LAHORE: Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman Saturday directed the PHA authorities to restore all green belts and run fountains in the city.

Chairing a meeting held to review dilapidated condition of green belts and fountains, the commissioner said there was no purpose to keep all fountains of the city closed as a strategy to combat dengue larvae.

He said dengue larvae could not breed in moving water. He said fountains must be dried in closing schedule. He said dengue larvacidal fish could also put in the reservoirs of fountains to kill dengue larvae.

The commissioner asked the PHA authorities to conduct a survey of all fountains in the city and ensure rehabilitation guidelines.

The meeting was also attended by the DG PHA, the Additional Commissioner Coordination and the Deputy Director Development.