Reba McEntire gets candid about struggles behind her dream business
Reba McEntire says her real-life experience changed everything on 'Happy's Place'
Reba McEntire opened up about the reality of running a restaurant.
The country music artist returned to her hometown of Atoka, Oklahoma for a special one-night performance at her restaurant, Reba's Place, which she launched in 2022.
Speaking with People Magazine, the singer shared her experience in restaurant industry, McEntire noted that it isn't for "sissies," saying, "It takes a lot of hard work and a lot of heart, a lot of want to."
"There's a lot of ups and downs and hard work, and we've got a group of people who work so passionately here at the restaurant. That's what it takes," McEntire added.
She shared that her involvement from updating the menu to refreshing the decor has given her valuable insight into the hospitality world.
The actress revealed that her experience has directly shaped her role in the NBC sitcom Happy's Place.
"It's helped me bring a practicality to the show, I think. Having that experience lets you know that if you're going to be one thing in the kitchen, you wouldn't be doing another thing somewhere else, just because of the way things work," Reba McEntire said.
As the second season of the sitcom wrapped up airing earlier this year, McEntire sys, "We just have the best time, we've become like a family."
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