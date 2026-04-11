'The Boys' star Antony Starr reveals fans keep trolling him with weird question
Antony Starr as Homelander has been known for his particular quirk in 'The Boys'
In The Boys, Antony Starr as Homelander has an oversized impact on the show through his menace and strange quirks.
Particularly, one of such quirks is the unhinged superhero obsession with milk.
Now, he shares that it has become a running joke among his fanbase. One such incident, he recalls, happened at a restaurant.
"Yeah, like it's the first time. Like it's the best joke they can think of," he reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
He remembers waiters taking his orders, in the end often dropping a trolling line.
'Waiters will play it super cool, then they'll take the drinks order and be like, "How about you, sir? Milk??'' And I'm like, 'You devil, how'd you come up with that?' I decline the milk but acknowledge the joke."
Besides being a running joke, Starr reveals he and the series creator, Eric Kripke, intentionally leaned into the Homelander's bizarre fixation with milk in the show.
"As we finished the scene, I called Eric, our showrunner, and I said, 'My friend, it's really funny. It's really funny; we've got to do more with that,' and he went, 'Way ahead of you, I'm writing it into every episode!'
The Boys season 5 episode 3 will drop on April 15.
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