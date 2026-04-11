Entertainment

Savannah Guthrie receives meaningful advice on ransom in Nancy kidnapping case

Savannah Guthrie encouraged to proceed with bitcoin payment as ransom

By Nimrah Saleem
Published April 11, 2026
Savannah Guthrie receives meaningful advice on ransom in Nancy kidnapping case
Ex-FBI agent gives his two cents on bitcoin ransom demand in Savannah Guthrie's mom kidnapping case

Savannah Guthrie has been advised to consider paying part of a bitcoin ransom as investigators continue to search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

After multiple ransom emails emerged earlier this months, a former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has said sending a portion of the demanded cryptocurrency could help track those behind the messages. 

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“Tickling the wire in this case would be putting half a bitcoin and seeing what happens to it,” she told Newsweek. “Do they take it? Do they convert it to pesos? It’s internationally tracked. How does it come out into currency? Do they just leave it there?”

She added that while the money may be lost, the transaction could provide a realistic lead. “I think it would be worth it to me.”

Investigators are treating the messages with caution, as some experts believe they may be scams taking advantage of the situation.

The emails are also contridicting as one person alleged Nancy was dead, while another claimed she had been seen alive in Mexico. None of the emails have been verified by authorities.

Savannah also resonated with the uncertainty, saying many of the messages are possibly not credible.

Nancy, 78, disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona, at the end of January. Authorities believe she was abducted and pointed to signs of a struggle and security footage showing a masked man near the property.

Nimrah Saleem
Nimrah Saleem is an entertainment reporter with one year of experience, focusing on celebrity news, fashion, and lifestyle trends. She brings a fresh perspective to her work, exploring how public figures shape style, culture, and digital conversations while delivering content that resonates with modern audiences.
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