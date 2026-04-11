'Glee' alum Heather Morris confesses to 'overpreparing' for new stage role

Heather Morris is stepping back into dance with a new Off-Broadway show after nearly a decade away from the stage.

The Glee star and dancer, 39, has joined 11 to Midnight, a production that follows a group of friends and the ups and downs in their marriages just before New Year’s Eve.

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Morris, who once toured with Beyoncé's "I Am…Sasha Fierce" world tour right after college, opened up about her return to the dancing scene after nearly 10 years.

“I get to come back to my origins of what I love, which is dancing,” the Dancing With The Stars alum told People in a new interview.

Despite her long career in acting, Morris admitted to "overpreparation" for the new project, given the physical demands of the role as the show runs for around 75 minutes and is heavily dance-focused, with only a few breaks in between.

“I’m trying to over-prepare because I don’t want to die in the middle of the show. It’s almost 75 minutes of dancing. I have a couple of breaks here and there, but I’m trying to prepare my body as much as my mind, because after that, at the end of the day, it’s just a muscle.”

Morris also revealed that she studied the show closely before stepping in. “I watched the show five times before I came on stage. That’s the preparation I needed for this. It’s like getting in it 100% the entire time and not losing it.”

She also reflected on the storyline and her approach with building her character, admitting the story’s themes around relationships felt personal.

“It really is the story of marriage. It’s the story of when you’re at your worst and your best and how you find each other within those ups and downs.”

Morris has also been keeping her fans entertained with behind-the-scenes from the rehearsals via her official Instagram page.

Morris will be starring in 11 to Midnight, which was co-created by the Telenkos and Hideaway Circus, Josh and Lyndsay Aviner, through May 11.