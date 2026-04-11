Timothee Chalamet hit with explosive dating allegations before Kylie Jenner romance
Timothee Chalamet accused of 'blindsiding' mystery woman before Kylie Jenner romance
Timothee Chalamet has found himself at the center of fresh controversy after reports of an alleged past relationship.
As per reports, a woman identified as Sarah Tena has come forward, alleging she had an on-and-off relationship with the actor, who is now dating Kylie Jenner.
She claims that the two first connected through social media begore meeting in person, where they bonded over films and music.
"He had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role and I was like, 'What is this?' and he's like, 'It's for Bob Dylan. I'm going to play him,' and I was like, 'That's so cool,'" Tena claimed of the A Complete Unknown actor, insisting that he made the first move.
Speaking with Daily Mail, she said, "I knew there were feelings involved for both of us. That's why it continued for as long as it did."
However, Timothee Chalamet was spotted with Kylie Jenner in early 2023 and shortly after they made their romance public.
Sarah Tena slammed Chalamet for the way he "blindsided" and dropped her. She said, "I miss him... I never thought him and I would stop talking because we had that friendship also."
"He's changed. I know he's changed. Hollywood changes people," she added.
-
Riz Ahmed makes rare confession about his early challenges in industry
-
'The Boys' star Antony Starr reveals fans keep trolling him with weird question
-
'Glee' alum Heather Morris confesses to 'overpreparing' for new stage role
-
Reba McEntire gets candid about struggles behind her dream business
-
Offset avoided arrest weeks before Florida casino shooting
-
Snoop Dogg hints at 'huge' television partnership with pal Simon Cowell
-
Steven Spielberg breaks silence on losing huge sci-fi film to Christopher Nolan
-
Lena Dunham shares 'shocking' advice from her plastic surgeon: 'Let's call it what it is'