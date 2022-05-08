PPP to accelerate public-contact drive for NA-240 by-poll

The Karachi chapter of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to speed up its public-contact campaign in all the districts of the city in the wake of the forthcoming by-election in NA-240, local government elections, and general elections.

The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting of the PPP Karachi division on Saturday with Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, in chair.

The meeting was informed that the PPP had decided to hold its power show in Karachi on May 15 and the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, would especially address the gathering.

A committee was formed on the occasion to give recommendations for finalising the venue of the public meeting and make other related arrangements. The committee will give its recommendations in the next few days.

The meeting also reviewed the preparations of the party for the upcoming by-election in Karachi in District Korangi’s NA-240 constituency, which recently fell vacant due to the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan.

The participants also discussed the process of receiving applications for allotting the party tickets for contesting the local government elections in the city.

The meeting was told that the PPP had commenced its preparations to win the forthcoming local government and general polls in the city with a thumping majority, and for the purpose, office-bearers of the PPP at the district level and those of the subsidiary organisations of the party were asked to speed up the public-contact drive so that people could become aware of the party’s election manifesto.

Ghani said that Bilawal had secured an unprecedented success by adopting a constitutional and parliamentary method of no-confidence motion to send packing what he called the incompetent regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that earlier, the PPP Karachi chapter had made preparations on multiple occasions during the holy month of Ramazan to warmly receive Bilawal on his arrival in the city for the first time after the success of the no-confidence motion but the reception could not take place due to unavoidable circumstances.

Now, the PPP had decided to hold a massive public gathering in Karachi on May 15, Ghani added.