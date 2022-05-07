Decades-old tree reduced to ashes in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: A fire destroyed an old tree in Bachkan Ahmadzai village of Lakki Marwat district on Friday.

Villagers and rescue officials said that the Berri tree was decades old and children used to play under it. “It was a symbol of unity as elders and villagers would sit under its shade to discuss their problems and find solutions,” stated a local villager.

When the tree caught fire, the villagers gathered and tried to put out the fire but in vain. Later, the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 were called out for help. A rescue official said that the fire fighters used 6,000 litres of water to extinguish the fire within half an hour.