Met Office predicts severe heatwave conditions next week

Representational image of heatwave. Photo: The News/File

KARACHI: The National Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday predicted severe heatwave conditions during the next week as high-pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday.

However, Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told The News that weather in Karachi would remain hot but no heatwave was expected in the city in the coming 10 days.

Dr Sarfaraz said the Met Office has already issued an advisory, which says that high pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere from Sunday and because of the high-pressure, the day temperatures are likely to increase in various parts of the country.

According to him, the day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09 °C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while the day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08 °C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.



Explaining the possible impacts, the chief meteorologist said very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetables and orchards, adding that high temperatures may also cause an increased energy demand.

The high temperatures may increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week, he said, adding that farmers are advised to manage the crop water accordingly, while the general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Talking about Karachi's weather, he said during the last week, the city had extended its forecast with high and low temperatures starting from 34°C to 36 °C. However, it could be increased to 37°C by next week, while humidity will remain 61 to 69 percent. “There is no prediction of a heatwave in Karachi in the next 10 days,” he said.