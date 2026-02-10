Internet splits over New York's toilet data amid Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show
The data shows the unity of the New Yorkers' hilarious show during Bad Bunny's performance
Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show carried a message of unity. This is exactly what viewers in New York show: holding off the urge to go to the bathroom during the show, official data reveals.
Engineers, behind the screen, monitoring the data, noticed for fifteen minutes — a timing which coincides with the Latin singer's show duration — there was a sharp decline in water use, as if the New Yorkers were ignoring their bladders to witness the cultural moment.
"NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town.#SBLX," the post from the NYC Water, read on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The quirky statistic offers a window into the rare unity across all five boroughs of New York: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.
New Yorkers were glued to screens in the past, too
The latest data is a nod to a pattern officials shared: it had happened in previous Super Bowl halftime shows, when water use shot up at the end of the performance.
This illustrates that the Super Bowl, in addition to being a cultural event, also becomes a logistical event that requires attention from municipal planners.
Bad Bunny's unifying message at the Super Bowl
The moment Bunny was announced as a performer in the Super Bowl halftime show, outrage erupted among a segment of conservatives.
But the Puerto Rican musician responds to these criticisms with a message of love and unity.
Though he performed in Spanish, a few English words he delivered during the performance were “God Bless America."
-
Swimmers gather at Argentina’s Mar Chiquita for world record attempt
-
Elon Musk unveils SpaceX plan for civilian Moon, Mars trips
-
MTG Commander banned update: Wizards frees infamous instant-win card
-
Where Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes stand after second breakup
-
Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family rift
-
Kim Kardashian's plans with Lewis Hamilton after Super Bowl meet-up
-
AOC blasts Jake Paul over Bad Bunny slight: 'He makes you look small'
-
Logan Paul's bodyguard hits fan on Super Bowl day