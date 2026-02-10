New Yorkers in unity hold off bladders for Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show carried a message of unity. This is exactly what viewers in New York show: holding off the urge to go to the bathroom during the show, official data reveals.



Engineers, behind the screen, monitoring the data, noticed for fifteen minutes — a timing which coincides with the Latin singer's show duration — there was a sharp decline in water use, as if the New Yorkers were ignoring their bladders to witness the cultural moment.

"NYC saw a significant reduction in water usage throughout the five boroughs during the Super Bowl’s #BadBunny halftime show yesterday, but in the 15 minutes right after the show ended, there was a spike in usage equivalent to 761,719 toilets flushing across town.#SBLX," the post from the NYC Water, read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The quirky statistic offers a window into the rare unity across all five boroughs of New York: the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

New Yorkers were glued to screens in the past, too

The latest data is a nod to a pattern officials shared: it had happened in previous Super Bowl halftime shows, when water use shot up at the end of the performance.

This illustrates that the Super Bowl, in addition to being a cultural event, also becomes a logistical event that requires attention from municipal planners.

Bad Bunny's unifying message at the Super Bowl

The moment Bunny was announced as a performer in the Super Bowl halftime show, outrage erupted among a segment of conservatives.

But the Puerto Rican musician responds to these criticisms with a message of love and unity.

Though he performed in Spanish, a few English words he delivered during the performance were “God Bless America."