Strong winds with a speed of 40 kilometres per hour are currently blowing in Karachi. Photo: file

KARACHI: Strong winds from the Southwest at 40 kilometres per hour gripped Karachi on Monday morning, lowering the intensity of the heat in the metropolis.

Talking to Geo News, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the strength of the gusty winds is expected to further increase in the afternoon. He feared that the strong winds could cause a dust storm like situation in open areas.

Temperature is likely to remain in the range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius today, he said.

“Karachi's weather is expected to remain hot and humid during the Eid days,” the chief meteorologist said, adding that mercury is expected to remain between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius during the period.

Meanwhile, the strong winds uprooted tents installed at Eidgah Ground in Nazimabad for the Eid prayers.

In a separate statement, the Met Office said, “Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northern Balochistan, south Punjab and upper Sindh.”



Earlier, the PMD had said that a dust storm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin on May 1 and 2.