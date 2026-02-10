Humans may have 33 senses, not 5: New study challenges long-held science

For decades, humans know about the five traditional senses famously described by Aristotle. However, a new research study has challenged the long-held notion, claiming that humans could have 22-33 senses.

According to the study, humans experience multisensory input even during the daily routines, thereby revealing a much more complex and interconnected sensory world.

As per researchers’ observations, senses do not work separately, in fact they blend into a unified perception of the world.

How senses interact

Senses are known to influence one other, like what humans see, feel, hear, and smell changes overall perception. For instance, through smell and texture, humans can imagine or perceive different characteristics of products.

Senses beyond traditional five

According to professor Charles Spence from the Crossmodal Laboratory in Oxford, other senses include proprioception, interoception, vestibular system, and agency & ownership.

Proprioception: It gives the awareness of body position

Interoception: Sensing internal bodily changes, such as hunger or heart rate.

Vestibular system: The sense of balance, managed by the ear canals. It can affect visual perception, such as how airplane cabins appear during takeoff.

Agency & Ownership: The feeling that your body parts belong to you and that you are the one moving them.

The study also states that flavor comes from taste, touch, and smell, not taste alone. Similarly, gustation detects basic tastes, including sweet, salty, umami, bitter and sour. Smell contributes the largest share of flavor perception, especially through odors traveling from mouth to nose during eating.

Sound, such as aircraft noise, can change taste perception, thereby making umami-rich foods like tomato juice taste better on planes.