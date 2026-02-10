'Look what Andrew has done': Meghan Markle defended on Jeremy Vine show

Meghan and Harry thing look like a picnic compared to what Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor did, said British journalist Jeremy Vine when a caller on his show called out King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth over their failure to move against the former Duke of York.

The caller, a woman, apologized to Meghan Markle on behalf of the British public as she took aim at the monarch and his late mother.

The caller said Prince Harry's wife was bullied for eight years and accused of bringing down the monarchy. "But look what Andrew has done," she said.

The remarks were made days after some objectionable pictures of Andrew with an unknown woman were made public by the United States Department of Justice as it released millions of new Epstein files.

Andrew was stripped of his titles and evicted from Royal Lodge over his links with the late sex offender.