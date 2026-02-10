Prince William inspects Saudi Arabia's efforts to promote football in young girls

Prince William focuses on young girls developing football abilities in Saudi Arabia visit

Prince William's engagement in his tour to Saudi Arabia broadly aligns with his priorities; one of them is sports.



On his agenda for the second day, he is set to meet young Saudi girls honing their soccer abilities at Misk Sports City in Riyadh.

In addition, a briefing will be given to the Prince of Wales, who is also serving as the Football Association or FA president, on women's growing role in Saudi sports.

Besides sports, William will also learn about a project nominated for an Earthshot Prize, a prize he launched in 2019 for environmental protection.

The initiative is a giant 83-mile Sports Boulevard corridor in Riyadh, which connects:

1. Cycling routes

2. Equestrian trails

3. Green spaces.

4. Art sites

These initiatives are tied to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030, seeking to make the Middle Eastern country a hub for business and culture.

William also visited At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, as part of the official tour.

Accompanying the Crown Prince to the ancient site carries a symbolic importance because it is the Saudi Kingdom's historic birthplace.

Later, the royal princes had an intimate dinner in the evening, which a source described to GB News as, "They are delighted that he's here. The fact that he's a prince and the future king matters enormously. They want it to be a friendship that lasts."

It is worth noting that William's tour of the Middle East comes three years after his visit to Kuwait in 2023.