Autodesk files lawsuit against Google over AI video tool trademark dispute

Autodesk has filed a federal lawsuit against Google, accusing the tech giant of infringing its Flow trademark to promote an AI-powered video creation tool. The case, which was submitted on Friday to the federal court in San Francisco, establishes that Google used the Flow brand name to promote its competing AI products that target the film and television and video game markets, according to Reuters.

Autodesk, based at its core as a computer-aided design software developer through its AutoCAD and Maya product lines, declared that it has maintained Flow brand usage since September 2022. The company says 'Flow' refers to its cloud-based visual effects and production management tools.

Autodesk claims it was surprised when Google launched its own Flow software in May 2025, targeting a similar group of creators and studios.

The complaint asserts that Google made false claims about its intended usage of the Flow name, according to Autodesk's allegations. The company claims Google assured it would not commercialise the Flow brand on its own. However, Autodesk says Google later applied for a Flow trademark in the Kingdom of Tonga, a move often used to quietly secure intellectual property rights.

According to the lawsuit, Autodesk argues that Google used the Tonga filing to pursue similar trademark protection in the US. The complaint also says Google promoted Flow at major industry events, including the Sundance Film Festival. Autodesk claims this strategy could overwhelm its own Flow products due to Google’s size and reach, leading to consumer confusion and long-term harm.

Autodesk said Google’s actions were designed to buy time while it strengthened its position in the market. The company is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages because they claim their business has suffered permanent damage from the alleged infringement.

Alphabet, which operates Google as its parent company, has a market capitalisation of approximately $3.9 trillion, while Autodesk has a market value of $51 billion. Last month, Autodesk announced plans to cut around 1,000 jobs as it shifts focus toward cloud platforms and artificial intelligence.