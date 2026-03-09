Samsung hints at new AI feature for galaxy phones

Samsung may soon introduce a new artificial intelligence feature that could allow Galaxy smartphone users to create their own apps simply by describing what they want.

The idea emerged during an interview with a senior company executive, who said the firm is exploring vibe coding, an AI-powered approach that turns written prompts into working software.

Samsung Mobile Experience Division Head Won-Joon Choi said the company is studying the possibility of bringing vibe coding to its smartphones. The concept would allow users to describe an app’s function and have artificial intelligence generate the code automatically.

Instead of manually programming, people could create their own personalised apps by entering simple instructions. This approach could make software creation accessible even to users with no coding knowledge.

The tech industry has started to adopt the concept because companies are now testing AI-generated applications and smartphone personalisation methods. Nothing Technology has introduced a similar idea through a feature called Essential Apps, which lets users create custom widgets using text prompts. The tool enables users to transform their smartphone into an application development environment.

Galaxy phones would gain access to a bigger market through a similar system because Samsung holds the largest share of global smartphone sales. The development of AI-based application creation systems will transform mobile software development processes through their widespread adoption at scale.

Samsung has started to show increasing interest in artificial intelligence through its ongoing discussions about upcoming features which remain unconfirmed for future devices. The company markets its new smartphones as AI-powered devices because it wants to showcase features that enhance user efficiency and customisation options.