X investigates offensive content by xAI’s Grok chatbot, report says
As reported by Sky News , X and its safety teams are urgently investigating the chatbot's role in generating "hate-filled, racist posts" online in response to user prompts
xAI under scrutiny again as the latest report reveals that social media platform X is investigating "racist and offensive" posts by its chatbot 'Grok,' or 'xAI.'
As reported by Sky News on Sunday, March 8, X and its safety teams are urgently investigating the chatbot's role in generating "hate-filled, racist posts" online in response to user prompts, Sky News reporter Rob Harris said in a video posted to the digital news website's X account.
Governments and regulators have been cracking down on sexually explicit content generated by Elon Musk's xAI chatbot Grok on X, with investigations, bans and demands for safeguards, in a growing global push to curb illegal material.
In January, xAI said it had restricted image editing for Grok AI users and blocked users, based on their location, from generating images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where it's illegal." It did not identify the countries.
Additionally, the final verdict or feedback from X and xAI is still pending upon the latest report by Sky News post on X.
