New York becomes first to set tech rules protecting children

New York becomes first to set tech rules protecting childrens

New York State ranks first in the nation for technology laws that safeguard children, Governor Kathy Hochul announced. The recognition comes from The Anxious Generation, a non-profit health initiative promoting reduced screen time to improve kids’ mental health.

The analysis considered policies that help children spend more time in the physical world and less in the digital world.

Since taking office, Governor Kathy Hochul has allocated billions of dollars to mental health programmes across New York. “As New York’s first mom governor, I’m proud that we are leading the nation in keeping kids safe online,” she said.

Such measures include restrictions on addictive social media feeds, data collection from minors, protection of AI chatbots, and the bell-to-bell ban on cellphones in schools. These measures are geared towards protecting children from online predators, scams, and algorithms.

The Anxious Generation, co-founded by Jonathan Haidt, has introduced the Childhood Index that rates each state’s tech policies. According to Haidt, the rating is based on creating an environment that allows children to thrive as opposed to focusing on screens or online content.

New York’s pioneering measures in tech policies have earned the state the top rating, as they prioritise healthy child development while providing a template for other states to follow. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the measures not only protect children but also provide a gold standard for the nation.