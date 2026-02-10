San Francisco 49ers player shot near post-Super Bowl party. Credit: AP/Terrance Williams, file

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White has been shot in the ankle during an altercation outside a post-Super Bowl party in the early hours of Monday morning, according to local reports.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly after 4am on Mission Street, near a bar and nightclub where White had been hosting an event, ABC7 Eyewitness News reported, citing dispatch audio from the scene.

Officers said a verbal dispute broke out between two groups before shots were fired, striking White.

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed the player had been wounded and was taken to hospital.

"Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco," the team said in a statement.

"He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate," it added.

The incident has unsettled the Bay Area only hours after the city wrapped up hosting the Super Bowl, an event officials had described as a security success.

San Francisco police said the investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.

White is the second 49ers player to be shot in the past 18 months, following wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was wounded during an armed robbery in Union Square, according to The San Francisco Standard.