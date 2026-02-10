Trump reached out to police chief investigating Epstein in 2006, records show/ Photo: NBC

Donald Trump made a startling call to the Florida police chief investigating Jeffrey Epstein to tell him something about the disgraced financier’s alleged abuse of teenage girls.

According to an FBI summary of a 2019 interview first reported by the Miami Herald, the US president called then-police chief Michael Reiter in 2006.

Trump thanked him for pursuing Epstein, allegedly saying, 'thank goodness you’re stopping him' and that ‘everyone has known he’s been doing this,’ according to the document.

The document further says Trump described Epstein as 'disgusting' warned investigators that Ghislaine Maxwell was his 'operative' and 'evil,' and urged police to focus on her.

He also claimed he once found himself around Epstein while teenagers were present and ‘got the hell out of there,’ the FBI record states.

The alleged call came just as details of the investigation were becoming public.

Reiter’s detectives were investigating accusations that Epstein recruited girls as young as 14 for massages that turned sexual.

Trump has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes and has said he cut ties with the financier more than 20 years ago.

Reiter’s name is redacted in the Justice Department file, but the timeline and details match his well-documented role leading the first Florida investigation.

The account of Trump’s outreach to the police chief had not been previously reported.