Plea for restoration of constable dismissed

LAHORE:The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed for restoration of a constable, who was removed from service on the charges of maintaining links with a dangerous absconder.
A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the petition, filed by former constable Qaisar Abbas, challenging his removal from service. The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client was removed from service on mere allegations.
He submitted that the step was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to restore his client after setting aside his removal. However, a law officer opposed the plea, saying that RPO Multan removed the constable from service on the charges of having links with a dangerous absconder. He pleaded with the bench for dismissal of the petition. The bench, after hearing arguments of the parties and perusing the record, dismissed the petition.
